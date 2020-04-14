One month before opening, the Western Hills greenhouse lost its students.
WHHS agriculture teacher Jeffrey Vinson Shaffer, along with other school personnel, has kept working, and the greenhouse will open Wednesday to the general public.
“We’re following CDC guidelines,” Shaffer said. “We’ll have no more than two customers in the greenhouse at a time so they can have social distancing.”
The greenhouse will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
WHHS agriculture students work in the greenhouse, but March 13 was the last day of school because of the coronavirus pandemic, and no students have been allowed to work in greenhouse since school closed.
Plants for sale include flowers, vegetables, herbs, ferns and hanging baskets.
Most of the plants are grown from seed, and they have to be transplanted into three-cell and four-cell packs for sale.
JR Zinner, an agriculture teacher at WHHS; Payton Carter, Bondurant’s agriculture teacher; and Kaitilyn Elliott, Shaffer’s student teacher from the University of Kentucky, have been working in the greenhouse.
Also helping have been WHHS social studies teacher Matt Graham and Bondurant bookkeeper Julie Doane.
“I can’t say enough about them,” Shaffer said. “I couldn’t have done this without them. If they hadn’t been here I would have been in real trouble. March 13 was the last day the kids were there, and all the students worked super hard the whole week. I could see this coming.
“The greenhouse class, I gave them all the seed I had to plant. It might have been a little early, but they got it all seeded for me.”
Ferns are always a big seller, and Shaffer gives WHHS teachers first dibs on the plants.
“I think the ferns I started in the greenhouse back in June,” Shaffer said. “You have to water them, fertilize them and transplant them into baskets.”
Shaffer sold out of the 245 ferns at the greenhouse in three days. He bought 100 from Bi-Water Farm in Georgetown, which he said gave him a good deal so he could make money on the plants. He’s already sold 53 of them.
During a normal school year, the greenhouse would be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and students, with adult supervision, would work during those hours.
“I like to have the students out there, to talk about the plants, sell them,” Shaffer said. “It builds their communication skills.”
The greenhouse opened this afternoon from 3-6 p.m. for health care workers only, and they received 10% off their total order.
Money raised from the sales is used to fund other classes and help to pay for students to go to FFA camp and FFA state and national conventions. It also goes to buy supplies, such as soil and seeds, for next year’s sale.
Shaffer said the greenhouse has a loyal following.
“People come every year and say, ‘We’re so glad you’re open. We wait for you to open every year,’” he said. “We know there’s a lot of competition, but we’re not trying to put anyone out of business.
“This is a student-led organization, FFA, and we’re teaching kids how to raise a garden, how to raise their own food. We’re teaching them that flowers can make them happy.”
What makes Shaffer happy is the greenhouse.
“I love the greenhouse,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite classes.”
But it’s different this year with no students helping for the last month.
“I sure do miss my kids, and not just for their help,” Shaffer said. “I miss them. They’re like my own kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.