Ryan Hale first applied for the Gene and John Ed McConnell Foundation’s Extra Mile Award in 2009.

On Friday Hale, an English teacher at Western Hills, received $15,000 as the 2021 award recipient.

“This is such a shock to me,” Hale said after the presentation at WHHS. “It’s such an honor.”

092121.Hale-Johnson_ly.JPG

Franklin County teacher Terry Johnson laughs as Western Hills' Ryan Hale speaks after Johnson presented Hale the McConnell Foundation Extra Mile Award Friday at WHHS. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The award is available to all kindergarten through 12th grade teachers in Frankfort and Franklin County schools ­— public, private, parochial and vocational.

John Ed McConnell’s wife, Gene, was a teacher, and McConnell recognized the work teachers put into helping their students.

The award has been given each year since 2000, and to date the McConnell Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 to teachers in Frankfort and Franklin County.

This year Hale is teaching AP English IV, oral communications (public speaking) I and II, AP seminar and AP research. He was nominated for the award in 2009 by John and Nancy Howard, parents of Western Hills students.

Hale continued to update his application every three or four years.

“This is my 21st year, all at Western Hills,” Hale said. “I had applied at Henry Clay because I was living in Lexington, but I also applied at Western Hills. Chrissy Jones was the (Western Hills) principal, and when I left I said, ‘this is the place I’m supposed to go.’

“For 21 years I’ve commuted from Lexington because of Chrissy. I just felt I was meant to be a Wolverine.”

The Extra Mile Award recognizes teachers not only for their work inside the classroom but their work in the school and in the community.

Among his school activities, Hale has been Western Hills’ academic team coach for 15 years.

“This school is like home to me, my classroom is my second home, and my students are like family,” he said.

The first Extra Mile Award recipient was Don Sturgeon, who passed in December. The second recipient was Terry Johnson, a teacher at Franklin County High who made the presentation to Hale Friday.

“Mr. Sturgeon was always so kind to me,” Hale said. “He was the academic team commissioner, and his friendship meant the world to me. Mr. Johnson is such as respected educator. He’s been teaching for 50 years, and for Mr. Sturgeon and Mr. Johnson to be a part of this is really meaningful.”

This year the foundation is also awarding each K-12 school in the county — public, private, parochial and vocational — a $1,000 check with the hopes the principals will use the funds to treat their teachers to something fun.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription