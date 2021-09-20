Ryan Hale first applied for the Gene and John Ed McConnell Foundation’s Extra Mile Award in 2009.
On Friday Hale, an English teacher at Western Hills, received $15,000 as the 2021 award recipient.
“This is such a shock to me,” Hale said after the presentation at WHHS. “It’s such an honor.”
The award is available to all kindergarten through 12th grade teachers in Frankfort and Franklin County schools — public, private, parochial and vocational.
John Ed McConnell’s wife, Gene, was a teacher, and McConnell recognized the work teachers put into helping their students.
The award has been given each year since 2000, and to date the McConnell Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 to teachers in Frankfort and Franklin County.
This year Hale is teaching AP English IV, oral communications (public speaking) I and II, AP seminar and AP research. He was nominated for the award in 2009 by John and Nancy Howard, parents of Western Hills students.
Hale continued to update his application every three or four years.
“This is my 21st year, all at Western Hills,” Hale said. “I had applied at Henry Clay because I was living in Lexington, but I also applied at Western Hills. Chrissy Jones was the (Western Hills) principal, and when I left I said, ‘this is the place I’m supposed to go.’
“For 21 years I’ve commuted from Lexington because of Chrissy. I just felt I was meant to be a Wolverine.”
The Extra Mile Award recognizes teachers not only for their work inside the classroom but their work in the school and in the community.
Among his school activities, Hale has been Western Hills’ academic team coach for 15 years.
“This school is like home to me, my classroom is my second home, and my students are like family,” he said.
The first Extra Mile Award recipient was Don Sturgeon, who passed in December. The second recipient was Terry Johnson, a teacher at Franklin County High who made the presentation to Hale Friday.
“Mr. Sturgeon was always so kind to me,” Hale said. “He was the academic team commissioner, and his friendship meant the world to me. Mr. Johnson is such as respected educator. He’s been teaching for 50 years, and for Mr. Sturgeon and Mr. Johnson to be a part of this is really meaningful.”
This year the foundation is also awarding each K-12 school in the county — public, private, parochial and vocational — a $1,000 check with the hopes the principals will use the funds to treat their teachers to something fun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.