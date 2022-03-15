031622_WHHSTheatre_LegallyBlondePoster_submitted.jpg

Western Hills High School Theatre will present "Legally Blonde The Musical" 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the WHHS Auditorium, 100 Doctors Drive.

The show is directed by Becky Milburn Adams. Tickets must be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/KY2836.

The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for students. 

