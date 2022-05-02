050422.KoppSigning_submitted.JPG

Western Hills' Ava Kopp, second from right, recently signed to play tennis at Transylvania University. From left are Mark Kopp, her father; Perrin Whitt, her boyfriend; Ava Kopp; and Carrie Kopp, her mother. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills’ Ava Kopp, 17, has signed to play tennis at Transylvania University, an NCAA Div. III school in Lexington.

Kopp played tennis and soccer at WHHS. She is the daughter of Franklin County Schools superintendent Mark Kopp.

Parents: Mark and Carrie Kopp

Plans to major in: elementary education

GPA: 4.15

Sport you plan to play in college: women’s tennis

Position(s) played in high school: doubles and singles

Selected school because: Strong tennis program and wonderful academic reputation

Chose Transylvania over: Georgetown College, University of South Florida, University of Tampa, Florida Gulf Coast University

Letters earned: lettered for five years in tennis; lettered for two years in soccer

Honors earned: 2018 WHHS Girls Tennis Rising Star

WHHS girls tennis coach Travis Trent: “Ava has been a key part of our team’s success for five years. She is hard working on and off the court. She has been a great role model for our younger players, and her leadership will be missed.”

