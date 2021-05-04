Virginia Lyle has been selected to receive the Otis A. Singletary Scholarship from the University of Kentucky.
The Singletary Scholarship is the most prestigious competitive scholarship open to incoming UK freshmen. It has stringent eligibility requirements as applicants must have at least a 33 on the ACT or a 1490 on the SAT as well as a 3.80 unweighted GPA to be considered for the award.
The application also includes an essay, and applicants that pass the first round of screening are then interviewed as part of the final determination. Of more than 5,000 incoming applicants, Lyle was one of only 25 students to be awarded the Singletary Scholarship.
Singletary Scholars receive four years of free tuition and a $10,000 housing stipend for living on campus their freshman and sophomore years. More than 2,200 applications were submitted in 2020, which was one of the most competitive groups in university history. As a Singletary Scholar, recipients participate in organized service projects to provide leadership to the university community.
Lyle, a senior at Western Hills High School, said she is excited to attend UK this fall, where she will be enrolled in the university’s Lewis Honors College. The application process for admission to the Lewis Honors College is competitive. For a typical incoming class, Honors receives more than 4,500 applications for roughly 500 spots.
Lyle’s plans include majoring in agricultural and medical biotechnology, minoring in animal science, and studying veterinary medicine in graduate school.
Lyle is the daughter of Ben Lyle and Lola Williamson of Frankfort.
Congratulations Miss Lyle! The world is your oyster…
