Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.