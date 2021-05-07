050721.Onodu-PSPLScholarship.jpg

Western Hills senior Olivia Onodu received a $1,000 scholarship from the Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library Friday at WHHS. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Western Hills senior Olivia Onodu knows what career she wants to pursue.

On Friday she got some help in achieving her goal.

Onodu received a $1,000 scholarship from the Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library during a brief ceremony in the front foyer at WHHS.

Onodu will attend Northern Kentucky University in the fall, and she plans to major in environmental sciences.

It's an interest she's had since the fourth grade.

"I've always wanted to do it," Onodu said. "You can help the community, and not only the community but the world. A simple project can make a difference, and your words can change someone's mind."

Onodu, the daughter of Diana and Godwin Onodu, has been involved in a variety of activities at Western Hills and in the community.

Those activities include the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Art Club, Beta Club, the Kentucky United Nations Assembly and 4H.

Onodu is a captain of the WHHS girls tennis team, and she participated in the Governor's School for the Arts and Governor's Scholars.

She has also worked with Reforest Frankfort. Onodu has been a volunteer at Paul Sawyier Public Library since she was in the sixth grade, and she's served on the Teen Advisory Group.

What's her favorite part of volunteering at the library?

"Just the friends I've made," Onodu said. "There have been a lot come and go with graduation, but there's always a new group coming in, and it's nice connecting with them."

The Friends of the PSPL scholarship committee is made up of Chairman Judy Goddard, Charlene VanWinkle, Manoj Shanker and Diana Peters.

Lorrie Fraley, a social studies teacher at Western Hills, said in her letter of recommendation that Onodu is "a creative intellect that successfully spans academic expectations, social involvement and a commitment and love for the arts.

"She is a successful role model, teammate, leader, and committed to every endeavor she works toward."

