Western Hills senior Olivia Onodu knows what career she wants to pursue.
On Friday she got some help in achieving her goal.
Onodu received a $1,000 scholarship from the Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library during a brief ceremony in the front foyer at WHHS.
Onodu will attend Northern Kentucky University in the fall, and she plans to major in environmental sciences.
It's an interest she's had since the fourth grade.
"I've always wanted to do it," Onodu said. "You can help the community, and not only the community but the world. A simple project can make a difference, and your words can change someone's mind."
Onodu, the daughter of Diana and Godwin Onodu, has been involved in a variety of activities at Western Hills and in the community.
Those activities include the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Art Club, Beta Club, the Kentucky United Nations Assembly and 4H.
Onodu is a captain of the WHHS girls tennis team, and she participated in the Governor's School for the Arts and Governor's Scholars.
She has also worked with Reforest Frankfort. Onodu has been a volunteer at Paul Sawyier Public Library since she was in the sixth grade, and she's served on the Teen Advisory Group.
What's her favorite part of volunteering at the library?
"Just the friends I've made," Onodu said. "There have been a lot come and go with graduation, but there's always a new group coming in, and it's nice connecting with them."
The Friends of the PSPL scholarship committee is made up of Chairman Judy Goddard, Charlene VanWinkle, Manoj Shanker and Diana Peters.
Lorrie Fraley, a social studies teacher at Western Hills, said in her letter of recommendation that Onodu is "a creative intellect that successfully spans academic expectations, social involvement and a commitment and love for the arts.
"She is a successful role model, teammate, leader, and committed to every endeavor she works toward."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.