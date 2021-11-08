110921.WHHS JV academic team_submitted.JPG

Western Hills won the KAAC (Kentucky Association of Academic Competition) JV Challenge Saturday. Standing, from left to right, are Varshitha Ramesh, Nathan Mehaffy, Kadin Jobe, Varshith Kotagiri, Cameron Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Nick True, Ridhi Penmecha and Holland Riddell. Seated are Mahmood Ateyeh and Sruthi Paluri. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills competed in the KAAC (Kentucky Association of Academic Competition) JV Challenge Saturday and earned an overall first place for the day. Other teams competing included Woodford County, Danville, Boyle County and Great Crossing. 

WHHS earned first place in quick recall, mathematics, science, language arts, and arts/humanities.

In the first round of the double-elimination quick recall tournament, WHHS had a bye. In round 2, the Wolverines defeated Danville 34-16. In the next round, Hills beat Woodford 27-13. The Wolverines had round 4 off and went on to take on Danville again in the championship, winning 34-18.

On content/written assessment, medals were given for the top six in each area. Western Hills winners were as follows:

Holland Riddell, first in language arts and first in arts and humanities; Nathan Mehaffy, first in science and fourth in math; Mahmood Ateyeh, first in math; Varshith Kotagiri, second in math and fourth in science; Varshitha Ramesh, second in science and fourth in written composition; Cameron Anderson, fifth in social studies; Nick True, sixth in social studies; and Sruthi Paluri, sixth in written composition.

From the students listed above, five placed top 10 in the state once scores from all regions came in.

They were Ateyeh and Kotagiri in math, Mehaffy and Ramesh in science, and Riddell in humanities.  

