Western Hills' academic team placed second in the recent KAAC Regional Governor's Cup competition at Scott County High School. From left are Nathan Mehaffy, Jacob Anderson, Mahir Gokaraju, Mahmood Ateyeh, Cameron Anderson, Varshith Kotagiri, Kadin Jobe, Chinmay Tope, Holland Riddell, Varshitha Ramesh, Sanjna Raj, Ally Arnett and Mahitha Ramisetti. (Photo submitted)
Western Hills’ quick recall team has advanced to the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition (KAAC) state tournament after placing second in the recent KAAC Regional Governor’s Cup competition at Scott County High School.
The region features four districts and almost 20 schools including all of the Lexington high schools, Western Hills, Frankfort, Great Crossing, East and West Jessamine and Franklin, Woodford, Scott, Mercer and Anderson counties.
This is the first time in school history WHHS’ quick recall team has advanced to the state tournament.
The team is captained by Chinmay Tope. The team competing at the Regional Governor’s Cup included Holland Riddell, Cameron Anderson and Mahmood Ateyeh, but it was an entire team effort.
In round 1 of quick recall, the Wolverines faced the Lexington Christian Academy. Hills came out strong in the first half with a 22-3 lead and went on to win by a final score of 37-15.
In round 2, Hills faced off against Woodford County. Down two at halftime, WHHS rallied to win by a final score of 37-24.
The third round of quick recall saw WHHS play Dunbar. After an early lead by Hills and some close back and forth action, Dunbar led by five at the half and went on to win the match.
Hills then faced Woodford in a rematch from round 2 and won by a final score of 33-20.
In the final round of quick recall, Dunbar defeated WHHS again, but both teams will advance to the state tournament, which will be March 19-21 in Louisville at the Galt House.
On content assessment/written exams, Western Hills also has several students moving on to state. These students are as follows:
Future Problem Solving: Sanjna Raj, Mahitha Ramisetti, Sruthi Paluri and Varshitha Ramesh, second.
Franklin County has two students advancing to the state tournament on content assessment/written exams. They are Terrell Clark, third in Arts and Humanities, and Andy Clark, fourth in Social Studies.
For the day, after all events were scored, the top four were Dunbar, first with 61 points; Western Hills, second with 31 points; Woodford County, third with eight points; and Franklin County, fourth with five points.
