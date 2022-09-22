Western Hills junior Ellie Roberts and members of her team at the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs came up with hundreds of problems that could be addressed with a business model.

Putting two problems together turned out to be an winning combination as Roberts and her team won the competition in the first session of the school this summer.

092422.Ellie Roberts-Beshear_submitted.jpg

Western Hills junior Ellie Roberts, with Gov. Andy Beshear, received an award after her team won its competition at the Governor's School for Entrepreneurs this summer. (Photo submitted)

