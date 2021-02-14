Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.