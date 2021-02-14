Thanks to their performances at Saturday’s KAAC Regional Governor’s Cup, four members of the Western Hills academic team have advanced to state competition. It is the most students the school has ever advanced to the state Governor’s Cup.
Gabe True placed first in science and sixth in social studies. However, because he earned a 46 out of 50 in social studies, he will advance to state despite a sixth place finish.
Rafael Fricker placed third in written composition.
Chinmay Tope was fourth in science.
Jill Jacobs took fifth in arts and humanities.
Henry Hoffmann and Conner Hill missed advancing to state by one point, and Joshna Kurra placed eighth in math.
Overall, Western Hills placed third out of 16 schools in what most consider the toughest region in the state, according to coach Ryan Hale.
“Hills had a solid showing in all areas,” he said. “It was perhaps the best showing Hills has ever had, in fact, certainly since I started coaching in 2005.”
In quick recall, WHHS opened play with a decisive victory over Henry Clay 37-22. The Wolverines also made quick work of Lafayette 44-15 before defeating Lexington Catholic 32-25.
Western Hills took an early lead before falling to Paul Laurence Dunbar, which went undefeated to win the championship, and lost to Woodford County in the semifinals to take third place.
Hills was captained by True and the team included Jacobs, Hill, Tope, Mason Wooldridge and Aathman Bhavaraju.
In addition to Hale, the team is coached by Kaylee Sutton and Matthew Graham. Eric Shields and Chris Boss officiated and scored.
WHHS Principal Greg Roush congratulated the team, saying he was “amazed at how well we did considering the barriers.”
