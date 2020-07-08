Western Hills High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter member Bethany Fields was elected to serve as the 2020-2021 Kentucky FFA Secretary. Bethany is the daughter of Jon Fields and Teresa Fields of Frankfort. Her FFA chapter advisors are J.R. Zinner, Jeffery Shaffer and Jenna Harrod.

Fields was one of 23 candidates who ran for state officer from across the commonwealth. She completed an application and online interview process. She was selected by a nominating committee made up of graduating senior FFA members and elected unanimously by the delegate body.

State FFA officers commit to a year of service to the organization. State officers complete extensive training following their election. They travel several thousand miles representing the state association at local and regional FFA events, agricultural meeting, and various other functions across the state. Their year of service will conclude during the 92nd State FFA Convention, which will be June 8-10, 2021, in Lexington.

Kentucky FFA is an organization of more than 14,000 middle and high school students enrolled in agricultural education courses. The organization currently has 158 chapters in 115 counties. Nationally, FFA has more than 700,170 members in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

For more information, contact Matt Chaliff at 502-564-3472 or by email matt.chaliff@education.ky.gov.

