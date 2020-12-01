Britney Spicer is in her first year as a school counselor, a year that’s had virtual learning, COVID-19 and civil unrest.

To help her students at Westridge Elementary cope with all of the changes, Spicer is choosing love.

The Choose Love Movement is a nonprofit organization started by Scarlett Lewis after her 6-year-old son, Jesse, was killed in the Sandy Hook, Connecticut, school shooting in 2012, and according to its website, Choose Love for Schools is a social and emotional learning (SEL) and character education program for pre-K through 12th grades.

“It focuses on love and uplifting students,” Spicer said. “For me, I tell my students every day that I love them. I know some students don’t hear those words very often.

“I do heart hands at the end of the lesson, and they give heart hands back.”

Each week, Spicer teaches a lesson to every class in the school.

The program centers on four ideas — courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action.

“Last month we talked about courage, being brave and standing up for what’s right,” Spicer said. “Now we’re on gratitude. I taught a class today and the discussion was gratitude for diversity, about how we may look different than other people, but we’re all the same inside.”

The program also deals with students’ feelings.

“It’s OK to be angry, to be sad. That’s normal,” Spicer said, “but how do you handle it? We have some strategies. When you’re stressed or overwhelmed, here are some things you can do. With the older kids we talk about anxiety. We know kids are feeling that way.

“There are some great lessons about coping with stress with methods like deep breathing. We do that a lot.”

Spicer became a counselor this year after spending 12 years as a teacher. She picked the Choose Love program over others because it redid lessons for what students are facing this particular year.

“The lessons relate to the trauma kids have faced with COVID and race relations,” she said. “We all know how strange this school year has been.”

Franklin County Schools had in-person instruction one week this fall before going back to virtual instruction because of rising COVID numbers.

“We know kids are stressed, sad,” Spicer said. “For that one week, the kids were so excited to be back at school. That Friday was like gloom, but we had coping strategies to be able to deal with it.”

Spicer teaches lessons for K-5, and the lessons are age-specific.

She also talks to the students about having a bucket inside of them. A bucket filler is something that fills them up and makes them feel better, and there are bucket tippers who take something out of your bucket.

“I taught fifth grade and I didn’t know how they would take to the idea of a bucket inside you,” Spicer said, “but not only do they tell me what they’ve done, they tell me things people have done for them. They’ve been very receptive to it.”

They’ve also liked the idea of other people using the same strategies they do.

Spicer showed the students a video of the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James doing deep breathing during the NBA playoffs.

“We try to make it relatable,” she said. “They think it’s pretty cool that they do deep breathing like LeBron does.”

Spicer told a story about one student’s Thanksgiving trip.

“One fifth grader shared she went to Dollywood for Thanksgiving,” Spicer said. “She wanted to ride the roller coaster but was nervous about it. She said, ‘So I stopped, took deep breaths like you told us, and I did it!’

“My little heart is getting so warm this year. They’re so receptive.”

