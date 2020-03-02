FCS
Westridge Elementary School will celebrate History and Arts Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Each student will have art displayed and every grade will share something they have done in social studies.

Fifth graders will present National History Day projects, and activities will be set up around the school for families to participate in.

The Kentucky History Mobile featuring 100 years of basketball in the Bluegrass will be on hand, as well as the Kentucky History Center’s ArtSmarts program. The spring book fair will take place and Hoggy’s Squeals on Wheels ice cream will be there.

