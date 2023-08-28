Last week, members of the Downtown Merchants Association and other stakeholders met at the request of Frankfort Community Engagement Project Director Blair Hecker to assess the effects of festivals this year on businesses and to lay out plans for events impacting the heart of Frankfort through the end of the year.
Hecker confirmed that Capital Expo, which returned this past summer after a years-long absence, will come back in June, and the organizers plan to expand the offerings each year.
Autumn tends to see a large flurry of events happening downtown once the heat of summer has passed, so we wanted to find out just what residents and visitors in Frankfort can expect to see going into the end of the year, as well as potential traffic impacts.
St. Clair Mall will close down on Friday, Sept. 15 for live music from 5-10 p.m. Downtown thoroughfares will also be closed or limited access on the following dates:
Friday, Sept. 22: St. Clair between Main and Broadway and Broadway between Washington and Ann streets for the last Capital City Classic Auto Club Cruise-in between 3 and 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29: St. Clair between Main and Broadway for Kentucky State University Homecoming events from 5-10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30: KSU’s Homecoming Parade returns at 9 a.m., with the route starting on High Street and ending on Fourth Street. As in previous years, road closures will begin early that morning and run through approximately 11 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 6: St. Clair between Main and Broadway, and Broadway between Washington and Ann streets will be closed down for the free, annual “Bourbon Street on Broadway” event to kick off Bourbon On the Banks.
Saturday, Oct. 7: Bourbon On the Banks returns to Riverview Park, but the event will not be impacting downtown traffic this year.
Sig Luscher Brewery’s Oktoberfest will shut down Mero Street between High Street and St. Clair; however, parking for both this and Bourbon On the Banks will be accessible at the Mayo-Underwood parking structure.
Friday, Oct. 13: St. Clair between Main and Broadway for the first night of events of this year’s Capital PRIDE between 5 and 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14: St. Clair Mall and Broadway will be closed down for Capital PRIDE festivities between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The Frankfort Elks annual Oktoberfest will also be taking place on Oct. 14, closing down Lewis Street from Main to Broadway all day.
Saturday, Oct. 21: Most of downtown will be inaccessible starting at 7 a.m. and going through noon for the running of the Kentucky History Half Marathon. The route will be reconfigured this year, as it will not be able to utilize the roadway between the Capitol and Annex due to a scheduling conflict.
Friday, Oct. 27: Most of downtown will be closed off or set for restricted access due to the annual Black Cat Chase 5K race from 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28:Broadway and St. Clair will close down between 5:30 and 8 p.m. for the “Downtown Trick or Treat” event, kicking off the holiday in spooky style.
Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 9-11: Candlelight returns to downtown, with traffic closures yet to be finalized.
Saturday, Nov. 11:Starting at 10 a.m., Broadway from Lewis Street to Ward Oates Amphitheater will be closed down until noon for the annual Veterans’ Day Parade. The parade will start at the Frankfort Elks Lodge and proceed to Ward Oates, where a special honorarium ceremony will be held.
For more information on events, or to receive updates on road closures, visit the city's website at www.frankfort.ky.gov.
