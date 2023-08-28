Firebreather.jpg

A firebreather performs on the St. Clair Mall Friday night during Bourbon Street on Broadway. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Last week, members of the Downtown Merchants Association and other stakeholders met at the request of Frankfort Community Engagement Project Director Blair Hecker to assess the effects of festivals this year on businesses and to lay out plans for events impacting the heart of Frankfort through the end of the year.

Hecker confirmed that Capital Expo, which returned this past summer after a years-long absence, will come back in June, and the organizers plan to expand the offerings each year.

101522_KSUHomecoming_hb_web-41.jpg

Kentucky State University took on Allen University for the homecoming game Saturday at Alumni Stadium. KSU won 41-22. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription