Gabe True, Chinmay Tope and Nikhil Akula
Western Hills High School Academic Team members junior Gabe True, left, and sophomores Chinmay Tope and Nikhil Akula advanced to the Governor's Cup State Finals in Louisville next month. (Photo submitted)

The Western Hills Academic Team had one of its best showings in school history at the Regional Governor's Cup competition hosted by Woodford County High School recently. WHHS placed third out of 19 teams for the day.  

Teams competing included Hills, Woodford, Franklin County, Frankfort, Dunbar, Henry Clay, LCA, Lexington Catholic, Anderson, Scott, Great Crossing, Mercer, East Jessamine, West Jessamine, Lafayette, Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Tates Creek and the Sphinx Academy.  

Western Hills defeated LCA in a tiebreaker in the first round. The Wolverines went on to face and defeat West Jessamine in round two. After leading both Woodford and Dunbar, Hills lost to both teams in the double-elimination tournament, placing third for the day, one spot away from the Governor’s Cup State Finals in March. 

Nikhil Akula will advance to State after an impressive mathematics score on the written assessment.   

Chinmay Tope placed third in science and will also advance.  

Hills' MVP Gabe True placed first in the state in science and will also advance to the state competition in Louisville next month.

