Western Hills High School has announced the names of seniors who graduated with honors.

Western Hills logo

Those graduating with the highest honors include Lena Adams, Savannah Albers, Alexys Billings, Carley Bishop, Kendall Dailey, Kaitlynn Fay, Bethany Fields, Kaley Hoelscher, Savannah Kennedy, Dhruv Kothari, Madison LeCompte, Addison McCoun, Alexis McMichael, Michael Mills, Morgan Minter, Katherine Miracle, Maddilynn Mutchler, Lucas Negron, Alexis Overton, Carleigh Parr, Ashley Peal, Thomas Pipes, Dakota Poole, Cameron Purvis, Hasitha Ramisetti, Abigail Sadler, Malia Scott, Anna Simpson, Makinley Slone, Kara Tucker, Ashlin Tunstill, Matson Wainwright, Zachary Waldrop, Jett Wheatley, Amelia Wilson and Mallory Wooldridge.

Those graduating with high honors include Elijah Curtsinger, Kyra Dailey, Megan Davis, Madison Flynn, Corrion Hazelwood, Kellen Kilgore, Kennedi Lawrence, Sydney Mellon, Grace Neal, Mari Sutherland, Cassandra Wilson and Madalyn Zeinert.

Those graduating with honors include Hunter Adams, Laura Adcock, Hannah Bryant, Palmer Collett, Brianna Dillon, Chara Dorsey, Aurora Hamilton, Trea Huff, Kelsey Miracle, Jasmine Moore, Sara Nelson, Brooke Sharpe, Samuel Simpson, Makena Smith, Wyatt Strasburger, Caitlyn Thomas, Jacob Tracy and Jordan Woolumns.

