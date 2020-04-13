041420_Conner Hill _submitted_web.jpg

Western Hills junior Conner Hill plays for a resident of Pleasant Meadow Assisted Living. (Photo submitted)

Conner Hill’s repertoire might have been limited, but it was all he needed to entertain his audience.

Hill, a junior at Western Hills, recently played his saxophone at Pleasant Meadow Assisted Living.

“I wasn’t sure what they’d like to hear,” Hill said, “so I went with Christmas music and ‘My Old Kentucky Home.’ I played ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ a lot.”

Hill, who plays the baritone saxophone and alto saxophone, is a member of the WHHS band. He’s been playing the saxophone since he was in the seventh grade.

Hill played at Pleasant Meadow after being asked by his church’s youth leader, who works at the facility.

“I thought it was a good idea to go do it,” he said, “and it ended up being a lot of fun.

“There were people outside to listen, and they were six feet apart. I played in front of them. Then there were some who didn’t get outside or couldn’t hear the music, so I played in front of three or four of their windows.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, outside visitors aren’t allowed inside assisted living centers.

Hill doesn’t currently have another performance scheduled at a senior facility.

‘I’m not sure right now,” he said. “I did that one because it was a request, but I liked doing it.

“I think if other people would go out and do this, that would be awesome.”

