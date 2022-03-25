The Western Hills High School library took on an international flair recently as students participated in the school's Multicultural Fair.

Spanish teacher Rachel Medina, left, and French teacher Caroline Board welcome students to the Multicultural Fair at Western Hills. (Photo submitted)

Students in Caroline Board's French classes, Rachel Medina's Spanish classes and Janis Kirstein's art classes picked a topic to research and presented their projects.  

Language classes were required to choose something cultural within the countries who speak the target language and minority students and international students were also invited to present about their own culture and heritage.

From left, Haydon Brooker, Addi Watson, Hannah Hardin and Abigail Stout present their project about Pura Vida bracelets. (Photo submitted)

Topics had a huge variety from very popular festivals like Mardi Gras, Tomatina and Holi to lesser known or taught items like superstitions, animal sounds and a baseball-like game played with bottle caps. 

Global studies classes will join in the festivities next year. 

From left are Josh Hudgins, Navi Starks, Ben McDonald, Aiden Carter, Jayden Myers, Clay Campbell, Kenzie Hellard and Kaitlyn Cravens. The students did their project on Cuban baseball. (Photo submitted)

"Once we get into the habit of doing it every year, we will start inviting the community in to participate in presenting and then possibly extending hours to after school and invite them in to attend, but we have a ways to go on that," WHHS librarian Rachel Medina told The State Journal.

