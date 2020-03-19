Wilkinson Street School
A construction worker moves debris from the former Wilkinson Street School into a dump truck Thursday morning. The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education voted to demolish the building in December. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Demolition of the former Wilkinson Street School was underway Thursday as crews worked to tear down the longtime Frankfort building.

In December, the Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to destroy the single-story, 7,000-square-foot building, which was most recently used to house an alternative program for city and county schools in 2011.

The building is more than 65 years old and, according to a 2011 State Journal article, it was ranked as the fourth-worst public school building in the state by the Kentucky Department of Education.

