Bondurant Middle School eighth grader Will Boswell, a second baseman and shortstop, has gotten into the habit of writing his older brother Nick’s name on his cleats before taking the field.
This season he won’t need to.
Thanks to garnering 32,000 likes — including from famous Frankfort athletes such as Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop and outfielder J.T. Riddle and Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — on his Instagram post to bring autism awareness to the baseball diamond, the 14-year-old snagged himself a pair of custom cleats, which he designed, with “Nick” and colorful puzzle pieces engraved on them.
Nick, who has high-function autism, is a senior at Franklin County High School and was named WesBanco Student of the Week last August. The sons of Jayme Boswell, the brothers and are the first siblings to earn the honor.
State Journal: Tell me the story behind your baseball cleats.
Will: I heard about it from a kid who plays for a team in Georgetown and I wanted to put my own kick to it and here we are.
SJ: How many likes did you have to get?
Will: 25,000.
SJ: Did you think you’d be able to get that many?
Will: Deep down inside I knew I could. So I was just going for it.
SJ: Why was this important to you?
Will: I wanted to spread awareness about autism.
SJ: What do you want others to know about autism?
Will: It doesn’t change their personality and they are still a human being.
SJ: What makes Nick special?
Will: He doesn’t care if people like him. He likes to be unique … . I’m proud of him.
SJ: What other ways have you helped spread autism awareness?
Will: I’ve worn headbands, socks and sleeves.
SJ: Do you plan on doing anything special this season?
Will: I’ll probably wear another sleeve. Now that I already have Nick’s name on my cleats.
SJ: What other team do you play for?
Will: Canes Kentucky
SJ: What's your favorite thing about Bondurant?
Will: The people and the culture.
