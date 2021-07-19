Between regent complaints to the governor, a likely audit of college finances and a closed session discussion of personnel action, the stage has been set for one of the most noteworthy meetings of Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II’s tenure.
But will he even be there?
Since Dec. 7, 2017, months after his summer 2017 hire, Brown has called roll at every single board of regents meeting.
That’s not the case according to Tuesday morning’s special meeting agenda, which lists “board professional” Elise Borne as the one to call roll.
The State Journal has reached out to both Brown and Regent Chair Elaine Farris about whether or not Brown will attend, but did not receive comment by press time.
All members of the board of regents thus far have denied on the record comment regarding the state of the University.
WTVQ reported that “at least one regent” told the news outlet that they expect Brown to resign on Tuesday.
A KSU spokesperson did not respond to a question asking if Brown had submitted a letter of resignation as of Monday late afternoon.
KSU is currently the subject of several lawsuits, some of which allege financial malfeasance or sexual misconduct by administrators.
Brown, who was hired in 2017 in a 7-3 vote by KSU’s Board of Regents, resigned from Alcorn State University in 2014 as state investigators were looking into the school’s purchasing practices.
An Associated Press story from the time details Alcorn State’s spending $89,000 on the president’s house without following state bid law, as well as other expenses auditors were researching. After Alcorn State, Brown held positions at the American Association of State Colleges and Universities and Southern University.
Those interested can watch or listen to the 9:00 a.m. meeting with the following information.
Zoom Link: https://kysu.zoom.us/j/91084192777
Webinar ID: 910 8419 2777
Phone One-Tap: US: +16468769923, 91084192777# or +13017158592
