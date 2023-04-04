Bourbon on the Banks Festival Inc. has announced that Amelia Wilson of Frankfort is the recipient of the 2022 Bourbon on the Banks scholarship. 

She will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship toward her undergraduate education. 

040423.Amelia Wilson_submitted.jpg

Amelia Wilson of Frankfort has been named the recipient of the 2022 Bourbon on the Banks scholarship. (Photo submitted)

