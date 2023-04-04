Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Bourbon on the Banks Festival Inc. has announced that Amelia Wilson of Frankfort is the recipient of the 2022 Bourbon on the Banks scholarship.
She will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship toward her undergraduate education.
Wilson is a student at Western Kentucky University and earning a bachelor’s degree in strategic marketing, minor in creative writing and certification in brewing and distilling arts and sciences.
She is scheduled to graduate in December and plans to pursue a career in the brewing or distilling industry. She is currently involved in the restoration of 21 Brands Distillery in Frankfort.
The scholarship recognizes those who demonstrate academic excellence and represent the future of the distillation and fermentation industry. The application process was opened to qualified residents of Frankfort and Franklin County wishing to attend any accredited, college-level distillation and fermentation science program.
Any qualified individual choosing to attend the Kentucky State University distillation and fermentation science certification program, regardless of residence, was also eligible to receive the scholarship. Adults of all ages and at any point in their educational journey were encouraged to apply.
“The distilling industry is a fundamental backbone of Kentucky. Not only has it been around for centuries, but it is still an ever-growing presence providing livelihoods for Kentuckians across the state,” Wilson said. “I hope to be able to continue uplifting and encouraging the distillation and spirits industry here in Kentucky.
“As someone who has been so positively affected by it and seen my own community stand as a quintessence of what bourbon and the distilling industry as a whole can do, I wish only to give back and to further explore what it has to offer for myself and for others.”
The Bourbon on the Banks Festival is a premier bourbon event and occurs annually on the first Saturday in October. The next Bourbon on the Banks Festival is scheduled for Oct. 7, and tickets are available for purchase on the Bourbon on the Banks website, bourbononthebanks.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.