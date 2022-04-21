Fourth grade students at Capital Day School are going to the birds this week for Earth Day.
042122 CDS Earth Day

Capital Day School fourth graders recently completed a unit about birds. In the front row, from left, are Madalyn Baesler, Spencer Gortman, Xavier Beard, Micah Baesler and Everett Fallis. In the back row, from left, are David Dorff, Izzy Jackson, Alex Schenkenfelder, Meera Patel and Braelynn Stapp. (Photo submitted)
Stephanie West's class learned about the animals at school and went on a field trip to Cove Spring Park on Earth Day.
 
The fourth-grade students each received "Discovering Birds" workbooks with two hardback books about native Kentucky birds and other species donated to the school library.
 
They installed a bird feeder, birdhouse and a butterfly house on school grounds and donated a bird ID book to Josephine Sculpture Park. 

