Karen Wirth, with the Kentucky Department of Education, received the Honorary State FFA Degree during the 93rd State FFA Convention. (Photo submitted)

Karen Wirth of the Kentucky Department of Education was awarded the Honorary State FFA Degree at a special ceremony during the 93rd State FFA Convention in Lexington.

The Honorary Degree is awarded to adults who have made a significant contribution to the state association.

Wirth serves as the Director of Budgets for the Kentucky Department of Education. In this role she has provided support to Kentucky FFA members and the Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center. She has helped secure funding for various projects including new cabins, a new maintenance shop and the renovation of existing cabins.

In addition she has helped provide management and oversight to these projects, which have helped provide a better environment for FFA members to develop leadership, communication and teamwork skills.

