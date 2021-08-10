KSU board, July 20

A photo from the Kentucky State University Board of Regents meeting in July. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Almost one year ago, Kentucky State Board of Regents Chair Dr. Elaine Farris tabled elections for the board’s officer positions. 

No such election has been held since September 2019, a decision which could give the governor cause to replace all appointed members of the KSU board of regents. 

KRS 164.321(11) states that inability to hold annual elections for chair and vice chair “shall be cause for the Governor to remove all appointed members of the board or boards and replace the entire appointed membership.”

Farris argued that the board not holding an election since 2019 was not an "inability," but a conscious decision on the board's part.

"It was not the inability of the board to elect a chair, it was the decision of the board to table the election until the new appointments and reappointments were made," Farris said.

The only available documentation of that meeting, its minutes, notes the following: "Chairperson Farris tabled the election of Board Officers until new appointments are made. The current slate of officers will remain until that time."

Farris pointed to both her own reappointment — she said her first term was set to expire summer 2020 but she was granted another this April — and a previously open slot on the 11-person board as the referenced "new appointments."

Current interpretation of this law, also included in KSU’s bylaws for the board of regents, by state agencies is unclear. Both the governor’s office and Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) have declined to comment on the record.

The governor's office has not responded to repeated inquiry on whether or not it has any intention to use the law.

KSU’s Board of Regents is the only public university board that has not fulfilled its officer election obligation per state law, according to meeting minutes and stories from the seven other public university boards and the Kentucky Community & Technical College System’s board. All other boards held their officer elections on October 2020 or later; a majority have held their most recent elections this year.

Farris, in an email, told The State Journal that the board intends to hold officer elections this month, which would require calling a special meeting.

Former regents Mindy Barfield and Syamala Reddy's terms expired this summer, along with former student regent Kirk Miller. Student regents only serve one-year terms, as opposed to appointed members. Faculty and staff regents serve three-year terms while gubernatorial appointments serve for six years. Candace McGraw served on the board for just over a week before resigning in mid-July.

Farris was first elected chair in August 2017, and was reelected in 2018 and 2019. Vice Chair Dalton Jantzen has also served in his officer role since that time. Jantzen's term on the board ends in 2022, while Farris' is slated to expire in 2026 according to KSU's website.

During Gov. Matt Bevin’s tenure, removal of such a board became a hot topic when the governor announced his intention to scrap all appointed members and replace them. That effort was blocked in court by Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd.

Shepherd said at the time that governors only had the authority to remove members of boards such as University of Louisville’s board of trustees “for cause.”

As described in KRS 63.080(4), the process for the governor’s office to remove appointed members of a board would be laborious, taking more than a month. It would require the governor to notify the board and CPE of its intentions and allow time for both a response from board members as well as a CPE investigation before issuing an executive order for removal.

KSU has undergone a recent shakeup in its leadership ranks, including the resignation of former president M. Christopher Brown II on July 20, which was followed by a round of terminations from the staff including some high-level administrators.

Immediately following Brown’s resignation, Beshear authorized CPE — which is led by former KSU interim president Aaron Thompson — to conduct a full review of the university.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription