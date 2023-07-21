Franklin County Principal Chris Tracy, left, holds the traveling trophy that will remain at FCHS after he won a drag racing matchup with Western Hills Principal Ryan King at the Franklin County Fair Wednesday. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Ryan King, driving the Western Hills car, and Chris Tracy, behind the wheel of the Franklin County car, take off at the start of their semifinal matchup in Wednesday's drag racing competition at the Franklin County Fair. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Franklin County car, in the foreground and the Western Hills car, in the background, wait at the starting line at Wednesday's drag racing competition at the Franklin County Fair. The cars were prepared for competition by advanced auto technician students at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County Principal Chris Tracy hadn’t participated in drag racing before Wednesday night.
Turns out he’s a fast learner.
Tracy finished second in the two-wheel drive class of the KOI Drag Racing at the Franklin County Fair.
“I’ve driven a vehicle,” he said when asked if he had any drag racing experience before competing Wednesday.
Tracy and Western Hills Principal Ryan King competed in Ford Explorers that were made race ready by advanced auto technician students at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center.
While Tracy was new to the sport, King was a veteran.
“My dad was a drag racer,” King said. “Clay Millican, a six-time world champion, was like a brother growing up. That’s what we did. We went to drag races every weekend growing up. It was my whole childhood.”
On the line Wednesday were bragging rights and a trophy as Tracy and King went head-to-head to start the double elimination competition in the two-wheel drive class.
Tracy won the first matchup, and King won two runs against other competitors to reach the semifinals, where he faced Tracy again.
Tracy took the second matchup to advance to the final, where he was runner-up.
With the win, Franklin County keeps the traveling trophy for another year.
The competition, the brainchild of FCCTC automotive technician instructor Ryan Shouse, began last year when Shouse’s students prepared two cars for the demolition derby at the Franklin County Fair.
With brothers Justin Lines and Jeremy Lines running last year’s demolition derby cars, the FCHS car stayed in the competition a few minutes longer than the WHHS vehicle, giving Franklin County the trophy in the inaugural competition.
For Wednesday’s competition, Tracy and King agreed to drive their school’s respective cars.
“I’m so proud of our kids for the work they did on these cars and both of our drivers, who were awesome,” said Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp, who attended Wednesday’s competition.
King, with his background in drag racing, was appreciative of the work the students did on the vehicles.
“I spent my weekends as my dad’s crew chief,” he said. “It was definitely a big part of my life growing up.
“I have the easy part. The kids worked on the car. I just show up and drive.”
Shouse plans on having his students work on cars for another motorsports event at next year’s county fair, but he hasn’t decided which event.
While Tracy didn’t have any drag racing experience, he wasn’t worried about competing Wednesday.
“I know the hard work the kids have put into this,” he said. “They’ve been working on this since Christmas until the end of the school year. They know what they’re doing.”
