With the local Women’s Equality Day celebration a week away, The State Journal is wrapping up its three-part series on women in various leadership roles in the community.
Part one featured female leaders in local government, law enforcement, tourism and activism, and part two was devoted to women in business and media.
In the third part we contacted women who are leaders in education and sports, with some being leaders in both categories.
They are Sheri Satterly, Frankfort Independent Schools superintendent; Tracy Spickard, athletic director, softball coach and teacher at Franklin County High School; Cassie House, principal at Peaks Mill Elementary; Krystal Conway-Cunningham, a teacher at Frankfort High School; Connie Goins, Kentucky’s Miss Basketball in 1981 as a senior at Western Hills who went on to play college basketball at Duke; and Malaka Frank, a special education teacher at Bridgeport Elementary who was on a runner-up team at the girls state basketball tournament her senior year at Franklin County.
To what do you attribute your success?
Satterly: I attribute most of my success to grit. My entire life, I knew what I wanted to do, and I was steadfast to that goal, day in and day out. I have used grit to achieve my goals by remembering that life is a marathon, not a sprint. There have always been hiccups along the way, but I continued to press forward with grit, and always work to achieve those goals.
Spickard: The concise response is God, my family, my colleagues and work ethic. I've been very blessed throughout my career as an educator, coach and athletic director. The opportunities presented and provided for me in the field of education and education-based athletics throughout my career have allowed me to pursue and share my passion for helping young people while exercising servant leadership in a number of roles as a teacher, coach and athletic administrator.
I'm very fortunate to have a family that is extremely supportive of all of my endeavors and without their love and support, I certainly couldn't carry out the responsibilities that come with the numerous roles and positions in which I serve. My philosophy has always been to surround yourself with the best as you are only as good as those around you. In my 28 years in education and at Franklin County, I have been surrounded by some amazing individuals as a part of the FCHS faculty, my coaching staff, and other athletic administrators across the state of Kentucky. Those individuals have made me better at my many jobs and even more importantly, those people have made me a better person.
Lastly, success is not given, it is earned, and you have to be committed to the process and willing to put in the time and work ethic to garnish positive experiences and opportunities. I work very long hours, but it's about the journey of investing in our youth and trying to help pave the way for their future and somehow make a difference in their lives. So, without a doubt, it is definitely worth it!
House: Success looks different for everyone, but for me success is feeling like the work I do is making a difference. Being in education, each day is an opportunity to impact a child and that does feel successful especially as the years go on and you see those children grow into adults! When thinking about my journey, I'd say my parents Jim and Sharen Fogle are a huge part of why I am able to do the work I do! They are both incredibly hard working individuals and I saw this day in and day out. That work ethic just became part of how we grew up.
Conway-Cunningham: I attribute my success to God, my support system and my story. God is definitely the head of my life and I know I would be nothing without His grace, mercy and protection. My primary support system includes my wife, Tisa Conway-Cunningham (also an educator at FHS); my child, Miriah Beckham; my mother, Shana Conway; my cousin-in-love, Kathy Cunningham; my best friend, Regina Hill; and my best friend, Tearayer Blythe. Through thick and thin, these ladies show up and show out for me daily. They pray for me, pray for and with me, criticize me with love, love me unconditionally, and just motivate me to want to do my best.
My sister-in-love, Tessa Cunningham, helps to keep me grounded and focused. My brother, Maurice Conway, reminds me how great of a woman I am. There are so many people I can name from Frankfort alone that have poured into me, assisted me, loved me, and showed me what community truly is ever since I moved here in 2010 as a freshman at Kentucky State University.
My students are also a huge contributor to my success because I do everything that I do for them. I want them to know that they will always have a support system with me and that I am always one call, text or FB message away.
Goins: For me, the question is “to whom” do you attribute your success. We all are the sum of the people’s paths we cross. I believe God creates all life with purpose, on purpose and for purpose. Blessed is the person who discovers this purpose early in life. Whether it is teaching Sunday School or coaching, I draw heavily on my faith in Jesus and hope that out of my relationship with Him flows all my relationships with others. This leads to compassion that you didn’t know you had. This might sound funny, but divine compassion causes you to care more than you want to. Life is a team sport and the wonderful thing about team sports is that you have others to lean on. I have been blessed to be surrounded by my family, mentors, church family and friends. All of which have contributed to enriching my life by God masterfully weaving all the threads together.
Frank: My mother and my grandfather. They instilled hard work in me, and to keep going now matter how tough it gets!
What has been the biggest challenge you have faced?
Satterly: I would say that the biggest challenge(s) that I have faced include being female pursuing a role (superintendent) that is predominantly held by men. It has been tough breaking through that wall, but I'm very grateful that Frankfort Independent Schools don't see that as a barrier. It has also been tough navigating the fact that I am still rather young, and that my husband and I are still raising small children. Some see that as a barrier, but I see it as quite the opposite. As a parent of current students, I am able to see things from the perspective of my professional seat, but also the parent seat.
Spickard: There have been a lot of challenges over the years that come naturally in the field of education and athletics. However, there are absolutely some challenges that have more impact than others. I hate to state the popular, but obviously trying to navigate through COVID has to be one of the most difficult challenges. Losing the ability to have daily access to connect with our students and student-athletes was heart wrenching, trying to sustain relationships and assist those families in need as many suffered enormous loss due to either illness or work-related issues. Perspective undoubtedly changed with the pandemic and while some things will never be what they were prior to COVID, hopefully our awareness and efforts of being kind to one another and treasuring our time with students and family will remain at the forefront.
House: Well COVID would probably be the most recent challenge that comes to mind, but I guess that is true for everyone! The hardest part of something that is so unknown is how quickly everything kept changing. Even now I find myself waiting for "the other shoe to drop" because for so long we lived with that sense of fear for what was coming next that we weren't prepared for.
Conway-Cunningham: The biggest challenge I have faced would have to be learning that the environment I grew up in does not dictate the future I will have. I had to learn how to look for my own positive outlooks as a child and realize that I did not have to become a product of my environment. Who Krystal Conway (maiden name) was destined to be was all up to God and myself. I had to learn how to re-write history for not only myself but also my family. I had to break generational curses and show the younger generation in our family that they can do and be whatever they set their minds to.
Goins: Life is full of challenges and you learn a lot about yourself as you are challenged. The greatest challenge I have faced is the one that made me grow and stretch the most. The decision to go away from home and attend Duke University on a basketball scholarship was difficult. The main concern I had was could I handle the challenging academics and step up to playing a Division I sport, all the while being separated from my support system. With the Lord’s help, I was able to be successful in the classroom and on the basketball court. The experience instilled in me a great confidence in my ability to meet challenges head on and not be afraid of them. Challenges are great motivators and revealers of character.
Frank: The biggest challenge I have faced is trying to gauge my mental and physical recovery after knee surgeries because I knew what I was capable of in my head, but my body just wasn’t allowing me to do it. And then just figuring out life without a certain thing like basketball because it was such a huge part of my life for so long.
What piece of advice would you give to young women?
Satterly: My advice would be to continue to be you. Do not ever let the world make you think that you can't achieve the same goals as anyone else. You are worthy of everything you dream of, you just have to go out there and get it.
Spickard: First, I would say be true to yourself and always believe in your abilities to pursue what lies in your heart. Once you find your passion, then invest in your journey, surround yourself with a good support team, and trust the process along the way. "Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know."
House: One thing I would suggest for a young woman to be prepared for is creating boundaries and balance. All jobs create some sense of stress, maybe just in different ways, but knowing what your limits are, when to turn it off, and protecting time just for yourself. This is still a battle for me, but I have wonderful people I work with who remind me that some things can just wait.
Conway-Cunningham: The piece of advice I would give to young women is to not be your own worst enemy. Yes, life gets rough and sometimes feels like we have the weight of the world on our shoulders. Yes, our family can get on our last nerves, but they love us nonetheless and are sometimes dealing with their own trauma and pain. Yes, relationships and friendships have their ups and downs, but remember, people are meant to be in our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime. Make sure you know which person is meant to be in your life for which amount of time.
You are destined for so much greatness. Do not get in your own way or self-sabotage your blessings. Change your mindset; change your life. If you change every negative thought with a positive one, your outlook on life will change. Last, but not least, in the words of James Brown, “This is a man's world … but it wouldn't be nothing without a woman or a girl.” Go out and show the world who runs the world, GIRLS (shout-out to Beyoncé for that inspiration)!
Goins: Seek and find your God-given purpose for your life. You will not find joy and lasting fulfillment until you do. Surround yourself with good “teammates” and you will accomplish something bigger than yourself.
Frank: If I had any advice to give young women it’s to just do it. Don’t listen to the noise; if you feel you can do something go for it. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. I would also say to give yourself grace. Don’t be so hard on yourself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.