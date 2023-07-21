The Kentucky Women's History Alliance, the local arm of the National Women's History Alliance, is hosting a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) until 4 p.m. today at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. 

ERA Display

A display detailing the language of the Equal Rights Amendment greets visitors to the event on Friday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Organizer Sylvia Coffey explained that the event is also the 175th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Women's Rights Convention, which took place July 19 and 20, 1848.

ERA Timeline

A timeline compiled by the Kentucky Women's History Alliance details the history of the Equal Rights Amendment from 1848 until today. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription