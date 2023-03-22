Kelsey G. Woods, of Frankfort, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wichita State University following the 2022 fall semester.

Wichita State logo.jpg

Woods was also named to the Wichita State dean’s honor roll for fall 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription