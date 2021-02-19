Wichita State

A local student has earned dean's honor roll at Wichita State University for the fall 2020 semester.

Kelsey G. Woods, of Frankfort, was one of more than 3,500 students named to the list.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

