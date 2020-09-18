Woods & Waters Land Trust will host its annual Land Extravaganza fundraiser, highlighting the artists and landowners of lower Kentucky River watershed, online this year with a virtual two-day event.
A virtual cocktail hour is planned for Friday, Oct. 16, with the fundraiser set for Saturday, Oct. 17. Both events start at 6 p.m. This year’s fundraising goal is $15,000.
“Every year, Woods & Waters Land Trust is proud to host the Extravaganza in a unique location to showcase the beautiful places in our watershed. This year, attendees will travel to multiple places and get an intimate look at the properties we've helped protect,” said Chris Schimmoeller, immediate past president of Woods & Waters Land Trust.
Charlie Jones will emcee the Saturday night event, and Joanna Hay will provide live music. Other featured musicians include John Harrod, Tona Barkley, Nat Colten, Jeri Katherine Howell, Jasmine Fouts and the young artists with HeartBEATS.
Guests will also hear from landowners, artists, poets and avid paddlers, and see photos and videos from around the region.
Tickets are on sale at the Woods & Waters Land Trust website, www.woodsandwaterstrust.org Registrants will receive a link to join in the event and a suggested menu of local foods, as well as recommended wine pairings from Rachael Peake, owner of Capital Cellars in Frankfort.
“In short, we will all make the best of our COVID limitations to practice community in a unique extravaganza set in your backyard,” Schimmoeller said.
"The history of Woods & Waters Land Trust and the Land Extravaganza is rooted in the effort to protect a unique woods in northern Franklin County. The organization’s banner event is the annual Land Extravaganza. The first Extravaganzas were hosted at the edge of Gregory Woods, where people marveled at the beautiful woods and enjoyed home-cooked food. Over the years, the event has brought attendees to the banks of the Elkhorn Creek and the Kentucky River, a horse farm and other properties that have been or will be protected by the land trust. And in 2020, with COVID-19 limitations, we will gather online to celebrate land conservation in the lower Kentucky River watershed."
Woods and Waters Land Trust, nationally accredited by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, is dedicated to protecting and connecting forests and streams through voluntary conservation agreements with private landowners in the lower Kentucky River watershed. Established in 2007, WWLT currently holds seven conservation easements on over 600 acres and owns 34 acres. Learn more at WoodsAndWatersTrust.org
