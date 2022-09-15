A Western Hills High School and The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science senior and a Franklin County senior are two local students recognized as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Mason Wooldridge and Silas Hall have earned the honor.

FCS logo.png

