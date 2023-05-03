The arts entertain. They educate. They can also inspire social change.
This month students in the Franklin County Schools and the Frankfort Independent Schools will receive the arts in full measure as they participate in “Conflict Resolution and Anti-Bullying” through the works of William Shakespeare.
The Frankfort Arts Foundation is presenting these workshops as part of its “Art To Heart” series.
Artist-educators from the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival will teach these classes. Schools participating are Western Hills High School, Elkhorn Middle School, Bondurant Middle School, Second Street School and Frankfort High School.
The opening scene from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” will serve as an example to explain conflict resolution and anti-bullying to the students. Volunteers will read the scene aloud. The play and definitions will be discussed. The roles of the characters will be explored through guided discussion.
Discussion will center around three topics: affirmation, communication, and cooperation. Following the re-enactment of the scene, the students will analyze it through conflict escalators. In conclusion, students will be given a strategy wheel to understand and combat bullying.
The Kentucky Shakespeare Festival is a nonprofit professional theatre company located in Louisville. It is in its 62nd season of presenting the works of William Shakespeare. The organization is the longest-running non-ticketed Shakespeare festival in the U.S.
The Frankfort Arts Foundation is a nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to promote cultural enrichment through artistic and educational endeavors.
