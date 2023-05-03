The arts entertain. They educate. They can also inspire social change.

This month students in the Franklin County Schools and the Frankfort Independent Schools will receive the arts in full measure as they participate in “Conflict Resolution and Anti-Bullying” through the works of William Shakespeare.

Shakespeare

Members of the public wear William Shakespeare masks during a parade marking 400 years since the death of the playwright in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, in this 2016 AP file photo.

