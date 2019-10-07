Kentucky State Police are still reviewing evidence in a summer wreck that claimed the life of a popular Franklin County High School teacher.
On July 7, Adam Hyatt, 38, died in a wreck in Whitley County on Interstate 75 near the Kentucky-Tennessee line. His car was sitting in traffic that afternoon when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Robert Sturtz, 50, of Churubusco, Indiana, KSP reported at the time. Hyatt's car was pushed into another vehicle. The teacher died from injuries he sustained during the crash.
KSP Post 11 Trooper Scottie Pennington said Monday that it could be "two to three months" before the case is cleared or charges are filed. He said that most of the evidence has not returned to the post yet.
"It is still under investigation," the trooper said.
Hyatt taught social studies at FCHS for almost a decade.