Amanda Heacock, the youth service center coordinator for Western Hills and Bondurant, remembers how special shopping for new school shoes was when she was a student.

She wants to make sure students have that experience now.

On April 10, a yard sale will be held at Western Hills’ parking lot by the softball field. All items will be priced at 25 cents, and monetary donations will be accepted.

All proceeds will go toward Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet, a countywide shoe program.

“It’s all about the experience,” Heacock said. “I remember when I was a student, and I remember going to the shoe store. We lived in Harrodsburg, and we’d come to Frankfort and go to Shoe Carnival.

“I remember the smell of the shoe store, picking out shoes and trying them on. No one said, ‘these are your shoes.’”

Heacock started the shoe program, which is in its fourth year. Because of COVID, no shoes were given out last year, but they will be this year.

“Capital City Christian Church is a really big part of this,” she said. “The first year we did this K-Mart was going out of business, so we got a lot of shoes that year.

“Capital City Christian has a Barefoot Sunday in the summer, and everyone brings shoes. Other churches in the community make donations, and we’ll pick up shoes. Some people give money to help.”

In the past, the event has taken place at Elkhorn Elementary, with one or two shoe sizes in each room. That allows students to pick out their own shoes, which are free. This year the event, scheduled for July 24, will be in Bondurant’s parking lot, which will be divided into different areas for different shoe sizes.

The goal is provide 500 students in Franklin County and Frankfort with a new pair of shoes to start the school year, and students must be present to receive the shoes.

The April 10 yard sale will feature items from the Green Hanger, a boutique-style shop at Western Hills where items are free to WHHS students.

Heacock said the Green Hanger had so many items that it was decided to sell some of them at the yard sale.

“We have clothing that still has the tags on it,” she said. “We have a lot of shoes, some household items, gaming systems that a lot of people have donated.”

There will also be formal dresses for dances and proms at the yard sale.

The sale will take place rain or shine from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Anyone interested in making a donation may call Heacock at work at 502-234-0320.

The first two years the shoe program was at Elkhorn Elementary, students were lined up around the building waiting to pick out a new pair of shoes.

“It’s like you have a personal shopper,” Heacock said. “You get escorted to the room with your shoe size and you pick out your shoes.

“It’s set up that way so it’s also about the experience and not only about the shoes.”

