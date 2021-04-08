A yard sale to raise money for Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet will take place Sunday at Western Hills’ parking lot by the softball field. All items will be priced at 25 cents, and monetary donations will be accepted.

The sale was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved to Sunday because of the forecast of rain for Saturday.

All proceeds will go toward Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet, a countywide shoe program.

The sale will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

It will include clothing, shoes, household items, gaming systems and formal dresses for dances and proms.

