With the new school year underway, middle school students in the Frankfort Independent and Franklin County School systems will now have access to the Yes Card program offered by the Franklin County Health Department’s Just Say Yes program.

YES Card SJ Graphic (7 × 11 in) - 1

Courtesy Franklin County Health Department

This means that more than 1,700 students will be able to access free or low-cost programs throughout the community, including dance, sports, art and music. A complete list of all available programs can be found at www.bit.ly/yescardupdates.

