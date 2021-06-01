Campbellsville University

CAMPBELLSVILLE — Julie York of Frankfort has been named to Campbellsville University's President's List for Spring 2021.

The academic honors' list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2021 academic honors' list includes a total of 798 students, with 363 named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 435 named to the Dean's List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.

