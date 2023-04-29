Runners make their way around the track at Franklin County High School's Benny Watkins Field Saturday afternoon. The synthetic turf was installed on the football field in 2020. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
When a report of a possible link between a rare brain cancer and the toxic chemicals used in artificial turf surfaced recently, it prompted one State Journal reader to question whether the same materials were used on the synthetic turf fields installed at Western Hills and Franklin County high schools.
According to a March article published by The Guardian, six professional baseball players — who played the majority of their careers in the Philadelphia Phillies organization — died from glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor.
Artificial turf is composed of per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances, a class of approximately 12,000 so-called “forever chemicals,” which are used in making products water-, stain- and heat-resistant.
PFAS can be ingested, inhaled, absorbed through the skin and can enter the body via open wounds. They do not naturally break down and have been linked to certain medical issues, including cancer, birth defects, kidney disease, decreased immunity, liver problems and thyroid issues.
Currently there are only five Major League Baseball teams — Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays — whose ball parks contain artificial turf.
Philadelphia competed on synthetic turf for a 32-year period between 1971 and 2003. In pieces of the Phillies artificial turf purchased by the Philadelphia Inquirer and tested at two laboratories 16 types of PFAS were found.
Yet, brain cancer experts are quick to point out that it is impossible to prove that the baseball players’ deaths were caused by PFAS.
In the U.S. there are approximately 12,000 synthetic turf fields with roughly 1,200 added each year, per federal government estimates.
Franklin County Schools installed synthetic turf fields at both its local high schools in the summer of 2020 before each team’s football home opener. The total cost of the project was just over $2.2 million.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the newspaper that the new turf is more advanced than it was 30 or 40 years ago. He also said that there are different kinds of artificial turf.
The turf fields at the high schools use a slit-film system, which is “equipped with crosshatched slit-film fibers making it very practical when durability and versatility are the leading performance indicators,” according to The Motz Group website.
“The turf used on the fields is the highest industry standard and meets all criteria for the Synthetic Turf Council,” he explained.
The Synthetic Turf Council is a non-profit trade association with a mission “to lead, educate and advocate for the synthetic turf industry.
The Motz Group, the Cincinnati-based sports turf company in charge of installing the turf, “guaranteed its safety,” the superintendent stated.
Kopp also noted that there is a pad underneath the artificial turf to help prevent concussions.
“We checked it out and did our research on this,” he added. “We went absolutely as safe as we could go.”
So, do we know that our fields contain these carcinogenic chemicals as a fact, or we just know it?
