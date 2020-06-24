In January, Kentucky State University put the finishing touches on the long-delayed Mary E. Sias Pedestrian Walkway, which connects the main campus above East Main Street to dormitories and athletic fields to the south.
The pedestrian overpass cost the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet $5.1 million to build — more than double the $2.2 million price that design consultants originally estimated.
Earlier this month, a State Journal reader noticed a hole in the east side of the pedway and asked what caused it. The damage occurred during road construction, according to Stephanie Caros, public information officer for KYTC-Louisville District 5, which includes Franklin County.
“The pedestrian bridge was struck by a contractor’s truck while our paving project on East Main Street was taking place,” she said, adding that the contractor is responsible for all damage to the pedway.
“The bridge was built by KYTC and turned over to the university.”
Kris Mays, vice president at HG Mays Corp., the family-owned asphalt paving company with plants in Frankfort, Maysville and Flemingsburg that was awarded the resurfacing contract, said the damage occurred when a truck driver drove down the road with the bed up.
“They often do that and hard brake to bang the tailgate to help ensure it’s clean before dropping the bed,” he said. “The driver just made a mistake when they decided to go.”
Mays added that the bridge is structurally sound and will be repaired but that “it’s not quite as simple as stapling new siding.”
“You’d be surprised how often beds up cause damage,” he said, adding that the insurance companies are handling it.
“One of our drivers in Maysville left the plant with the bed up and pulled down a major telephone line at the top of the hill last year. No idea why the bed was up, but it happened.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.