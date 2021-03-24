032421 Franklin Center for Innovation

Situated at the corner of Schenkel Lane and Teton Trail near the former Heck’s Department Store, the Franklin Center for Innovation (FCFI) is a new makerspace in Frankfort.

“The space empowers creative people by offering membership-based access to tools and classes for skills like 3D printing, sewing, woodworking, robotics and design,” explained Jason Allen, FCFI executive director.

The “maker movement,” which brings together art, technical skills, design, business and community to provide participants an opportunity to learn, make and share, began in the early 2000s.

A makerspace membership is similar to a gym membership in that members have access to space and equipment to design, build and program just about anything.

“FCFI aims to build a collaborative community in Frankfort, where makers, entrepreneurs, families, individuals and children will learn new skills, start a business, be entertained and build a culture of making new and innovative things,” Allen added.

“(Makerspaces) also open new job opportunities by providing members with new skills and connecting them with local employers.”

A ribbon-cutting will be held on April 16 with the grand opening of FCFI, an approved 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the following day.

The makerspace will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Classes, virtual camps and summer camps will be offered and tours are available by request. New members are required to go through basic safety training before using some of the equipment.

For more information and membership rates, visit https://franklincenterforinnovation.com/, call 502-382-0367 or email fcfi.space@gmail.com

