A few vehicles in need of repair were parked at the Wilkinson Street School so students could provide those repairs.
A State Journal reader asked, "Why are school vehicles without tires allowed at the former Wilkinson Street School?"
Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber said the cars were being worked on by students as part of a pathway to a career in auto repair. The school district owns the building off Leestown Lane that was Wilkinson Street School.
"Kids were working on cars to rebuild them," Barber said.
Barber said that the original plan was for students to rebuild the vehicles and sell them. The cars have since been removed from the parking lot over various safety concerns, including a fire.
The fire in question appeared in the police blotter on July 19. A caller reported flames coming out of a window at Push Preschool and the fire was put out in 25 minutes. The Frankfort Fire Department requested a police response because they had "reason to believe this was intentional."
Barber said that students have been given a different opportunity to learn about auto repair and another space to learn about the trade.