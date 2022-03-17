Young adult author Paul Volponi visited Western Hills High School Wednesday at the invitation of library media specialist Rhonda Bell.
During first hour he spoke with students in English classes taught by Kajen Jackson, Jodie Cockrell and Mary Beth Shera. He shared with them about his own experiences as a high school student and how much he hated to read until one specific day.
His English teacher overheard him talking about the James Bond movie he had seen over the weekend, and she introduced him to the James Bond book that the movie was based on. He described to the students how this teacher changed his life.
For the next two class periods, students brainstormed and wrote alternate endings to the story Volponi shared with them about one of his former students at Rikers High who was assaulted by a prison guard.
Volponi worked with Eric Shields' creative writing class on how different writing strategies such as the usage of alliteration and onomatopoeia can engage their readers. Students asked Volponi questions about his experiences as a writer and with the publishing process.
Volponi spent the last part of the day hanging out with members of the Book Club who plan to read one of his novels as their next book.
Volponi has been the recipient of 12 American Library Association honors and a keynote speaker at several of their events.
His catalog of work includes “Black and White,” “The Final Four,” “Rikers High” and “Top Prospect.”
Volponi, who lives in New York, also visited two Shelby County schools this week and next week will visit schools in Fayette and Woodford counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.