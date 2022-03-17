Young adult author Paul Volponi visited Western Hills High School Wednesday at the invitation of library media specialist Rhonda Bell.

During first hour he spoke with students in English classes taught by Kajen Jackson, Jodie Cockrell and Mary Beth Shera. He shared with them about his own experiences as a high school student and how much he hated to read until one specific day.

031922.WH Author Volponi-Bell_submitted.jpg

Young adult author Paul Volponi, left, visited Western Hills Wednesday at the invitation of WHHS library media specialist Rhonda Bell, right. (Photo submitted)

His English teacher overheard him talking about the James Bond movie he had seen over the weekend, and she introduced him to the James Bond book that the movie was based on. He described to the students how this teacher changed his life.

For the next two class periods, students brainstormed and wrote alternate endings to the story Volponi shared with them about one of his former students at Rikers High who was assaulted by a prison guard.

Volponi worked with Eric Shields' creative writing class on how different writing strategies such as the usage of alliteration and onomatopoeia can engage their readers. Students asked Volponi questions about his experiences as a writer and with the publishing process. 

031922.WH Author-Volponi_submitted.jpg

Young adult author Paul Volponi, right, answers a question from Javeon Campbell during his visit to Western Hills Wednesday. (Photo submitted)

Volponi spent the last part of the day hanging out with members of the Book Club who plan to read one of his novels as their next book. 

Volponi has been the recipient of 12 American Library Association honors and a keynote speaker at several of their events.

His catalog of work includes “Black and White,” “The Final Four,” “Rikers High” and “Top Prospect.”

Volponi, who lives in New York, also visited two Shelby County schools this week and next week will visit schools in Fayette and Woodford counties.

