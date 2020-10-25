Natalie Dufour.jpg

A new youth-led organization advocating for climate justice by empowering youth to take action and members of the local community will demonstrate between 8-10 a.m. on Wednesday near the Franklin County Election Headquarters.

Members of Frankfort Youth Climate Strike and other participants will be silently advocating for climate justice by reminding people to vote with the climate in mind at the corner of St. Clair and Second Street.

The Frankfort chapter of the Kentucky Youth Climate Strike take part in state events and local projects.

As part of the Kentucky Youth Climate Strike, the Frankfort chapter takes part in statewide events as well as local projects. 

“We don’t have time to wait for others to fix the climate," said Natalie Dufour, co-lead of the local chapter. "It’s our time to create the change, and that starts with everyone voting for climate justice.”

Those participating in Wednesday's demonstration should meet behind Paul Sawyier Public Library at 8 a.m. to walk over to the polling location. Bring signs and be prepared to stand outside.

All state regulations protecting polling places from electioneering will be observed. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. 

Those wishing to participate may email Dufour at frankfortyouthclimatestrike@gmail.com

