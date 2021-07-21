KWC logo

Jennifer Zingg, of Frankfort, was named to the Dean’s List at Kentucky Wesleyan College for the 2021 spring semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription