The number is 4,231. Frankfort City Commission candidates Anna Marie Rosen and Leesa Unger both ended the night with exactly that many votes, according to unofficial results.
The two are tied for the fourth seat on the commission, with Katrisha Waldridge, Kyle Thompson and Kelly May holding the top three spots.
There likely won’t be many more votes left to count in the race, according to Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock.
He said there were only 331 outstanding mail ballots in the county. On a Frankfort Plant Board Cable10 broadcast, Hancock said that he expects only about 10% of those to be received before the Friday deadline. The ballots have to be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 to be counted.
If significantly more than 10% of the outstanding ballots are received, it’s possible — though highly unlikely — that Kelly May’s 160-vote lead over Rosen and Unger could be threatened.
Incumbent City Commissioner Eric Whisman fell short of Rosen and Unger by 544 votes, with 3,678 votes, and appears to be headed for defeat after one term in office. Challengers Harry Carver and Diane Strong followed with about 3,400 and 3,300, respectively.
Candidates react
Neither Rosen nor Unger would comment on whether they would seek a recanvass of votes given the razor-thin margin. Both preferred to wait for more results.
A recanvass is a common procedure that entails rechecking all vote totals against the figures sent to the state Board of Elections.
Both candidates said they had mixed emotions about the final spot coming down to the two of them, emphasizing a mutual respect for each other.
“I really thought Leesa was a great candidate and was looking forward to really working with her,” Rosen said. “When it comes down to one or the other of us, that’s really disappointing. It’s sort of, in some ways, a worst-case scenario.”
Unger wasn’t anticipating such a close result.
“I’m really so shocked,” she said. “… It’s so hard because she’s an awesome candidate, too. I think either way Frankfort is going to have a great commissioner.”
Incumbent Waldridge and Thompson, who have both secured spots on the commission, struck a celebratory and hopeful tone on Tuesday night.
“What you saw tonight is that there is a general feeling in Frankfort that we want some change,” Thompson said. “I think everyone who was elected — including Anna Marie and Leesa, too — all those folks wanted to see progress in this town.”
Thompson, an attorney, said he celebrated the victory with his children and his parents, adding that the win is a bright spot after what’s been a difficult couple of years. He said that in that time he’s gone through a divorce and had a brief cancer scare.
“This is a shining moment when not everything over the past couple of years has been rainbows and ponies,” Thompson said.
Waldridge will retain her mayor pro tem status, as she garnered the most votes of all candidates. She also did so in the 2018 general election, and in the primary this year.
With Whisman out of contention, she is the only incumbent to be reelected. Mayor Bill May and Commissioners Scott Tippett and John Sower did not seek reelection.
Waldridge and Whisman have publicly traded barbs in recent months, particularly in the wake of the current commission’s controversial decision to fire City Manager Keith Parker. The feud hit a high point last week when Whisman claimed that Waldridge violated the state's campaign finance law.
Whisman did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday night.
Waldridge said that she looked forward to putting “all of this nonsense, animosity and negativity behind us” when the new commission is seated.
“I think the new commission is not going to have personal agendas,” Waldridge said. “I think looking at the numbers, we have a great selection. I plan on being the leader that Frankfort thinks I am, and helping the mayor and others get acclimated.”
Kelly May, downtown business owner and son of the current mayor, said that he wasn’t going to celebrate anything until the final votes come in. However, he said he was excited regardless of the final outcome.
“This field is incredible,” May said. “… If you took all the candidates and lined them up, I bet we would agree on 90% of the issues."
“If you voted for me, thank you. If you didn’t vote for me, thank you. Those that didn’t vote for me: Give me the opportunity to prove to you that I’m going to champion and work towards those things that everybody wants,” May added.
Candidates Harry Carver and Diane Strong were not immediately available for comment.
Frankfort city commissioners serve two-year terms.
