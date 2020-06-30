Lamar Allen, of Lexington, won the Democratic nomination for the state House of Representatives 56th District seat.
The district includes Woodford County and parts of both Franklin and Fayette counties.
Allen won with 55% of the votes (4,103), and Bob Gibson was runner-up with 3,291 votes (45%).
Allen was first in Franklin County with 878 votes (48%), and Gibson finished with 549 (30%).
Ben Nolan withdrew from the race in March but appeared on the primary ballot. He received 401 votes (22%) in Franklin County.
Allen will face Republican Daniel Fister in the Nov. 3 general election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.