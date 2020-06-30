Lamar Allen, of Lexington, won the Democratic nomination for the state House of Representatives 56th District seat.

The district includes Woodford County and parts of both Franklin and Fayette counties.

Allen won with 55% of the votes (4,103), and Bob Gibson was runner-up with 3,291 votes (45%).

Allen was first in Franklin County with 878 votes (48%), and Gibson finished with 549 (30%).

Ben Nolan withdrew from the race in March but appeared on the primary ballot. He received 401 votes (22%) in Franklin County.

Allen will face Republican Daniel Fister in the Nov. 3 general election.

