In the months leading up to the May 19 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question of each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Discuss an important issue for Frankfort that not enough people are talking about.
The following city commission candidates responded:
Harry Carver
We often fail to address the negative perceptions of Frankfort. Political advertising repeatedly references the “mess in Frankfort,” which appears to attack us as a city rather than their real target. At times it seems as though we believe them ourselves.
We need leadership that stands up and promotes Frankfort as a great place to live — that we have many unique attributes that contribute to our quality of life. We need to streamline processes for building and developing (especially for infill development) without sacrificing what makes us special. We need to draw business and industry here for good-paying jobs and make Frankfort be — and be seen as — a place where people want to live.
We made the investment to “brand” Frankfort, yet it doesn’t appear that our leaders have fully embraced the brand. How do we communicate all the great things our community has to offer? I believe our elected officials are the first line of defense against apathy and negative self talk. We should publicize the positive and fix the negative. It’s time to focus and move forward.
Tim Childers
City Fruit. Seattle City Fruit. It’s a cheap program that could add up to 33 events for downtown Frankfort and be the solution everyone’s been seeking. Go to the Facebook page Seattle City Fruit and see what I’m talking about.
Kelly May
We need to have some serious discussions about dealing with the unoccupied/unmanaged properties in our city. It can feel like we’re caught without warning trying to solve a problem with a limited amount of time to resolve the issue.
For example, the “Broadway Bridge” connecting the Benson Valley corridor to the downtown business district is the newest discussion point about a potential financial burden or success story. The talking point we focus on is identifying future conundrums like this, so we have a plan in place that is both fiscally responsible and maximizes its benefit to the community.
In many cases, some of these properties will not be worth tackling, and simply making the choice to get rid of them may be the best option; but how do we replace their contribution to our community or prevent that from happening? This takes individuals identifying properties in-line to eventually be left vacant or that are at risk of failure.
How long will properties like the Ash building across from Buffalo Trace sit vacant, and what can we do to help fill them or replace them? I would prefer to see us fill these properties with tenants if possible. I would trust that our current city leaders can identify these properties, but I would like the conversations to focus on 15, 20, 30 years down the road so we’re prepared when the commonwealth or other entities want to “hand them off” to us or destroy them.
Will Prible
There needs to be more emphasis on code enforcement in Frankfort through increased manpower. I do not mean enforcement intended for vengeance or punishment, but rather for compliance and stability within our community.
Safety and security are key for a prosperous community. Properly trained code enforcement officers could help reduce blight and vacant properties, which, in turn, may reduce crime rates in the city. Additionally, increased code enforcement presence could assist in increasing property values, preserving historic structures and helping businesses to flourish.
The code enforcement arm should: firstly, educate our home and business property owners on code responsibilities; secondly, assist through locating financial and labor support through the annual city grant program, philanthropic organizations or financial institutions; and lastly, penalize when the first two options are ignored. Through education and opportunity, we reduce the negative connotation some may feel toward code enforcement in general.
I also understand how code enforcement for some individuals may be seen as an infringement on personal liberties; this is not my intent. Enforcement benefits the community as a whole by improving living conditions, increasing property values, which eventually entices new people and families to invest in Frankfort.
Anna Marie Rosen
As a community we need to discuss the need to “infill,” that is, put new businesses and housing on properties within the city that are empty or abandoned. Promoting the use of existing areas inside the city will give us a more vibrant downtown. This will reduce urban sprawl and the need to extend utility services farther out from the city core. To achieve this goal, the role of the Architectural Review Board must be focused on specific issues pertaining to architecture.
Another important topic that receives little attention is the destructive impact that invasive species have on our river banks and forests. Bush honeysuckle, garlic mustard and wintercreeper are pushing out our native trees and flowers that support wildlife. The beauty of the Kentucky River is lost as erosion reduces the banks and the natural habitat of wooded areas vanish.
We are proud of our river and it has potential as a scenic and recreation asset. So let’s restore Frankfort’s natural beauty for both citizens and visitors to enjoy, as they hike park trials and paddle our waterways. We can do this by forming a task force of state and local experts to create and implement a plan of attack.
Diane Strong
The health of the river is a topic not enough people are talking about.
I live on the river and am hyper-aware of all things that affect it. In the late fall and throughout winter I watch the river rise, excel its pace and transport giant rafts of garbage past my house. As I kayak along the river I bear witness to erosion along our banks, polluting our water and making it unsustainable for aquatic life.
I see the invasive species choking out our trees along the bank, killing them and their stabilizing properties. I see even more ground-cover invasives crowding out the native plants that secure our bank and prevent sloughing.
The Kentucky River is Frankfort's crown jewel. It's a life source and a tourist attraction. We MUST filter our tributaries before the water enters the river. I'm actively working on a project to do just that.
We MUST set aside funds for invasive removal. We need to make it part of our city maintenance. We should consider options like using prisoners and citizens in need of community service hours. The current status of our river is an embarrassment and we as a city must take action.
Brent Sweger
The Frankfort zoning code is so antiquated and in need of a major overhaul. I'm not sure how many people think about this on a daily basis, but everyone sees the results of the ancient zoning code when they walk out the door and drive down the street. Compare Frankfort’s large empty parking lots and vinyl-sided architecture with your favorite place to visit or vacation. Why do you have to travel to visit an all-around beautiful place?
If you've ever been to Celebrity or Seaside, Florida, or Norton Commons in Louisville, you can see what a difference a zoning code can make on the quality of development. Buildings and spaces are beautiful— places where you want to hang out, and places to invest in. In those locations, you don’t see oceans of unneeded asphalt parking. Instead, you see spaces where you want to walk down the street to look in the shop windows and hang out with friends.
We can have great development all across Frankfort. We can also make the code easier to understand for developers and more predictable for everyone. It will take bold new leadership for new zoning code in order to Build a Better Frankfort.
Kyle Thompson
According to FBI statistics, as a resident of Frankfort you have a 1 in 25 chance of being a victim of crime. 92% of all cities in Kentucky have lower crime rates than our capital.
In Frankfort, a cycle of high unemployment for unskilled laborers under the age of 35 has created no opportunities to better oneself. A cycle that devolves into a chronic life of crime and drug abuse that is highlighted with appearances before Franklin criminal courts.
We need training for well-paying jobs. We need industry to provide those jobs. And we need treatment options to truly end the cycle of addiction.
Just this past week there were a number of break-ins and auto thefts on the east side of Frankfort. These are crimes of opportunity and necessity to fuel drug addictions to marijuana, methamphetamine, opiates and cocaine. We have had multiple murders in the last two years that centered around drug transactions. And yet, the numbers of crimes in our city are rising annually.
Our police force, one of the best in the commonwealth, is spread thin and they are simply providing short-term incarcerations for truly addicted individuals with very few resources to treat this scourge upon our community.
Our city needs opportunities for improvement for the lives of young people. And we need treatment options for those already stuck in this deadly cycle.
Leesa Unger
I believe that having safe public spaces for citizens to walk, hike, run or bike, whether commuting or for exercise, can have a huge impact and benefit our entire community. This is an important issue for all communities and why I wanted to be involved in WalkBike Frankfort’s master plan to help make Frankfort a safer place for pedestrians.
Frankfort’s River View Park has a multiuse path that runs from Liberty Hall to Buffalo Trace, but if you live in the neighborhoods off of Wilkinson Boulevard there are no adequate crosswalks to get across to use the park or path unless you walk all the way down to Reilly Road’s stop light. Crosswalks should’ve been installed when the road was repaved.
Also, sidewalks and crosswalks across town need more attention. Many crosswalks need restriping along with ways to calm traffic. The City of Frankfort would also benefit from the Thorobred Trail coming to fruition. This beautiful path will connect KSU and downtown and be a nice alternative for those walking East Main Street between MLK Boulevard and Capital Avenue. As city commissioner, I hope to lift up the community by helping make positive impacts on the daily lives of our citizens.
Eric Whisman
Frankfort has many great assets, the best being our people. Yet one of my largest concerns for our community that’s rarely discussed is our poverty rate. Most estimates state 16.8% of our city's residents live in poverty. Similarly, our state ranks 47th in the nation for poverty.
Nearly 1 in 5 people in our town struggle to live daily. Our local housing authority serves 835-plus families at current, nearly 53% of the city’s residential buildings are rental housing, and our homeless shelters have experienced a great increase this last year. I’m aware that though not always a determiner, poverty often fosters an increased rate of drug abuse, crime and violence. For a population of 27,000-plus, our people need help.
There are many reasons for poverty in Frankfort like stagnated wages, a lack of job opportunities, especially those that pay a living wage, a severe lack of affordable housing options, and lack of educational opportunity.
However, I have hope! We can directly combat many of the issues that contribute to poverty if we make it a priority. We must have difficult conversations and strategically invest in programs that help our people create opportunity for a better quality of life.
City commission candidates Shannon Griffith and Katrisha Waldridge did not respond to this week’s question.
