In the months leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Do you support allowing chickens within the city limits?
The following city commissioner candidates responded:
Katrisha Waldridge
I am waiting for staff to reconvene with requested information and public input for me to make my decision. I feel there are pros and cons of both, and pros have been outweighing the cons for me at the moment.
If I say yes, I would definitely require setting high standards of space requirements/housing, numbers of chickens on property, proper care/odor-free area and noise level for residents at all times for those who wish to have chickens. As this will allow other residents to feel comfortable knowing they are being taken in consideration as well. I support a very strict ordinance to enforce compliance or the chickens would need to be removed immediately if the owner doesn't comply.
Community input is needed for me to make a final decision, and working with staff on a strict ordinance would be a given if the decision is to move forward with chickens in city limits. At this time I have had several residents contact me and there have been more conversations supporting chickens than against.
Please reach out to your commissioners and let them know your thoughts. I can be contacted at Kwaldridge@frankfort.ky.gov or at 502-219-7449 #TeamKentucky #TeamFrankfort
Harry Carver
With more interest in locally sourced foods, it is logical that we would look at allowing folks to have chickens within the city limits. Since some Kentucky cities, including Louisville and Lexington, already allow residents to have chickens, models exist that we can look to. With common sense rules that maintain respect for neighbors, I believe that we can have chickens in town.
Tim Childers
Do I ever. This goes hand in hand with city fruit. It seems like Frankfort citizens are afraid of wild animals. Even with the fruit idea, they think it’ll bring in wildlife. Well, wildlife was here first and we need wildlife. I think it was crazy they put an ordinance against it.
I would like to remind everybody, it seems like all the other candidates have forgotten that these positions are about making laws. This law was stupid to begin with. I really agree with (urban chickens). Now, here is an emergency situation where people may starve. If we had chickens, we may not be in this position.
This city needs to become more self-sufficient. Hence why I want sawmills. Hence why I want concrete machines. Why I want a glass place to recycle glass. These all go hand in hand. We have the opportunity to become the first self-sufficient city. So let’s do it. Let’s be first at something. And with me, we’re going to be first at a lot of stuff. Yes, I agree with it, totally.
Anna Marie Rosen
Given the dire circumstances the world is in, it seems trivial to discuss chickens. Perhaps it will help take our minds off coronavirus for a while.
I moved here from Austin, Texas, where it is legal to have up to six hens (no roosters) per household. People there are proud of their little flocks and some have very attractive chicken coops. Each year the public is invited to a “coop tour."
Benefits for the owner are a supply of eggs. You feed them kitchen scraps, rather than sending waste to the landfill, and a little chicken chow. Chicken poop is high in nitrogen for your garden. And you can have fried chicken once in a while. At a time when people have lost touch with where food comes from, they demonstrate agriculture.
In Frankfort we have had neighbors with chickens, and the birds were almost unnoticeable. They don’t bark like dogs. They don’t kill birds like stray cats. And only roosters crow. In my opinion, bird flu fears are greatly exaggerated. To date, no human cases of bird flu have occurred in the U.S.
If a person wants to raise a few chickens, they should. I think it is a great idea for Frankfort.
Diane Strong
Yes, I support allowing non-crowing chickens into the city limits.
When questions like this come up, I find it useful to look at other cities I respect and see how they have dealt with an issue. Louisville and Lexington both allow chickens in the city limits with certain restrictions and have successfully for years.
I grew up with animals my whole life. I also hold a master’s degree in vet science. I am extremely familiar with chickens and have raised them. They not only provide nutritional eggs, but they make wonderful companion animals as well.
Unlike waterfowl, domestic chickens do not carry diseases like bird flu. In fact, they are quite useful in reducing the tick population, eating as much as 80 an hour. Chickens are not noisy either; their chatter is similar in decibel as a human conversation. Their poo isn’t stinky and it makes great fertilizer.
If you’re worried about ugly coops lowering property values you needn’t be concerned. Forbes reports that 9 out of 10 of the healthiest real estate markets in the U.S. allow chickens. Most urban chicken owners create beautiful living spaces for their spoiled chickens. Chickens are a delightful addition to any community.
Kyle Thompson
I do not agree with allowing chickens inside the city limits. The restrictions on raising wild animals inside the city limits are there for a particular purpose. The smell, the noise, the health concerns of farm animals inside the city are all reasons why these laws are in place. I do not think it should be changed at this time.
More than half of the property in this county is outside of the city limits. For those that want to raise a farm, there is plenty of land throughout Franklin County that would provide a place for their desires. I also think the city has significantly more important issues to address at this time.
Leesa Unger
In times like these, how nice would it be to go into your backyard and grab fresh eggs instead of having to risk your health to make a run to the grocery store. Your table scraps could be fed to the chicken instead of going directly into the landfill. Also, chickens eat a wide variety of insects, including mosquitoes, ticks, flies and other insects. I would support allowing chickens within the city limits. It sounds like a delicious win-win situation to me.
Candidates Shannon Griffith, Will Prible, Brent Sweger and Eric Whisman did not respond to this week’s question.
