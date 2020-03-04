In the months leading up to the May 19 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question of each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commission candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Do you support converting West Main Street to a two-way street? Please explain why or why not.
The following city commission candidates responded:
Harry Carver
After many years of discussion, the city commission recently approved two-way traffic for West Main Street. Downtown Frankfort Inc. endorsed the concept for a number of reasons, including a less confusing circulation pattern, slower traffic speeds and increased pedestrian safety, and increased exposure of businesses to passing motorists.
The decision has been made, so it is time to make sure the transition is implemented properly to minimize any possible negative effects, including parking. Downtown business owners and workers need to do their part and not park on the street in the central business area to free up those spaces for folks coming downtown to shop, eat or transact business. I support the staff’s ability to successfully oversee these changes.
Tim Childers
I personally believe that it is a politician’s responsibility to go with what the citizens want. I don’t care what thing shows me what needs to be done. No, the people want a certain thing done, that’s what they expect of their government and their elected officials. I guess by the time the new commissioners and mayor get into office, we’ll see how it turns out. We’ll have that test run.
I get voted in by the people, I will represent the people. I will probably have to turn it back. If the people don’t want it, I have to go with what the people want. I will go against the master plan because the citizens are the ones who elect us.
Kelly May
I support progress and innovation. Multiple studies have shown that two-way streets encourage development and make downtowns more navigable for its citizens and especially our guests. That being said, there are some tough hurdles that will have to be jumped.
My concern lies in the delivery of goods to our downtown merchants. The whole goal is to attract more business to the Main Street corridor, which means there would be even more trucks servicing the needs of those businesses that move in. My understanding is that one side of St. Clair could be converted to a delivery zone for those delivery trucks to park and unload, therefore not disrupting traffic flow by blocking what will now be the only available lane. Will drivers wait patiently for that truck to move or cautiously drive around when there is no oncoming traffic?
The other elephant in the room is the potential to lose a few of our downtown parking spaces. Perhaps this will force us to look at identifying existing parking structures and making them accessible to the public so that we have less traffic in a congested zone.
The tourism wave is upon us and we have to make sure we maximize the positive experience for our community's visitors by making it easy to discover what we have to offer. Let’s keep an open mind and be patient through the transition. Nothing being done is irreversible and the potential inconvenience may help bring more money to our bottom line.
Will Prible
I do not support converting West Main Street to a two-way street — at least not at this point. I say this as a longtime employee of offices located on said street.
Unfortunately, even as the street stands today as a one-way, pedestrians already face the challenge of drivers looking for parking or locating any one of the many government buildings, offices or shops on a narrow street. Now we’re adding to this distracted driving from two directions. It will double the care to which the kids walking home from Second Street or Frankfort High schools or people getting ice cream, shopping or dining will need to take at the various intersections along Main Street. Not to mention the unloading process that the many trucks downtown will face.
Even within the Downtown Frankfort Master Plan, I still have yet to hear or read a good enough reason to alter a 50-plus-year-old traffic pattern at this time, whether it be for downtown businesses, traffic flow or safety. I’d like us to focus on other areas of the Master Plan that bring more people downtown and then alter streets like Main Street once there is a proven reason to do so.
Anna Marie Rosen
I understood the reason for changing West Main Street to two-way traffic was to assist downtown merchants. But how would it help? So I walked the four-block section of West Main and discussed the subject with six different businesses. I was amazed to learn that none of them felt that two-way Main Street would improve their business. Yet none of them wanted to be quoted as they were afraid it would upset ardent supporters of two-way Main.
Delivery trucks disrupting traffic, loss of parking places due to added turning clearances, the need to retain handicapped parking despite reduced parking spaces, pedestrian safety and lost space for touring performance vehicles at the Grand were all mentioned as problems that would be created by two-way Main. So unless someone presents me with a convincing argument of the benefits of two-way Main, I cannot support it.
But in talking with downtown businesses, I found there is a different problem that really needs to be addressed – parking. Several businesses mentioned that office workers park in the two-hour zones and move their car every two hours, reducing parking availability for customers. I have ideas on the parking problem, but that’s a different subject.
Diane Strong
Well, I would just like to begin by saying I am in no way qualified to determine whether changing West Main Street into two-way is feasible.
One-way traffic is designed to get people in and out of cities quickly. However, for people who don’t live in that city, they cause a lot of frustration and confusion.
The idea behind turning West Main into a two-way is to support our vision for Frankfort. We want to slow traffic through our little town and we want to make it more pedestrian-friendly.
Frankfort employs people who are qualified to make these decisions. If there is one thing Frankfort does well it’s to hire highly qualified individuals for city positions. I am confident that the city has done needed studies and surveys to determine whether two-way traffic is feasible on West Main. I will allow them to do their job and stand behind their decision.
I am aware of parking concerns, however the city manager is actively working on better parking management. I have confidence that this will resolve any issues.
Brent Sweger
I walk a lot downtown. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve been asked by drivers for directions to a downtown destination. Trying to give them instructions through a set of one-way streets, cut-off blocks and a railroad proves tough even for a local!
This confusion becomes evident when you witness drivers turning onto Main Street going the wrong way. Sit out on the corner of Main and St. Clair on a concert night and you’ll see what I mean.
Three friends and I set out on a mission to address this issue six years ago. We drew up plans, did field reviews and walked Main Street with city staff and elected officials. It’s been a long journey, but thankfully in 2020 this project will be complete.
Converting Main Street to two-way traffic is not a panacea – obviously, it will not solve all of downtown’s issues. However, it is part of the overall master plan that will transform the area. Creating a network of clear, connected, navigable roads for drivers and pedestrians is critical for a healthy downtown.
This writing is dedicated in memory of my buddy Scot Walters, who dedicated his life to improving downtown Frankfort.
Kyle Thompson
The debate of whether West Main Street should be altered to allow for two-way traffic has been debated since it was changed more than 40 years ago. On page 12 of the city’s Master Plan it identifies the ingress to downtown from Wilkinson Boulevard as a key to helping people “find this hidden gem.” However, the public, and mainly the small business owners in this area have not embraced this potential change.
In an Oct. 25, 2018 editorial, The State Journal pointed out the fact that many of these business leaders were not on board with this part of the plan. As a downtown property owner and business person, I see the myriad of issues that occur during a typical business day on Main Street. The idea that two-way traffic will “open up” downtown is a misguided effort to change something for the sake of change, without concern for the resulting calamity it will cause.
The multiple deliveries per day to the many restaurants and stores on Main will put traffic at a standstill for most of the mornings. This will, in turn, require people to attempt to move around these large trucks into oncoming traffic. It already happens in a one-way scenario. It will be exacerbated in a two-way street.
The result created by changing East Main and lessening the number of lanes on our busiest artery out of downtown at midday and rush hour will pale in comparison to the decision to change West Main to two ways and the troubles it will create.
I am for positive change in our community. I am not a person that feels development means everything must change for progress to occur. This particular decision will have a poor economic and safety impact on our citizens and the businesses of downtown Frankfort.
Leesa Unger
A change like this will take time for the community to become accustomed to, but I see this being a positive change to the traffic flow of downtown Frankfort. However, we do need to address a few aspects of converting West Main to a two-way street, including loading zones for delivery, handicapped parking spots and how to encourage the use of parking lots and parking garages that are downtown. There should never be a lack of parking near Main Street and no one will ever be too far from their destination.
Our downtown is going to continue to evolve and grow and I hope that our community remains positive, supportive and patient with these changes. As one of your next city commissioners, I hope that my commitment and compassion will help keep Frankfort moving forward in a positive way.
Katrisha Waldridge
As your city commissioner I support two-way Main after discussion with staff supporting not to cut sidewalks or make any structural change. There will be, however, one installed traffic signal during this transition.
I truly believe this will greatly help the flow of traffic throughout our downtown area, making it more feasible for visitors and residents to navigate.
I understand concerns of parking and deliveries, as easy accessibility of our businesses and our local businesses are priority. To my knowledge the number of parking spaces in the transition area are not affected. Deliveries, however, will need to show patience during the project. At this time staff and business owners are actively considering options for possible set delivery times to avoid our city's busiest times.
As commissioner, I will diligently stay in the know during this transition over the next eight months. This will allow time to see where improvements, if any, need to be addressed for a smoother navigation of our downtown. I’m actively seeking what's best for Frankfort and keeping in mind the frustration and navigation headache I’ve experienced in other cities with one ways.
Taking this step will allow us to explore our opportunities and best practices for our city and/or eliminate what doesn't work for Frankfort. Change isn't comfortable, but in time we celebrate our growth or learn from our decisions. When one knows better, we are required to do better. Our city needs to know if this can truly improve the daily navigation of Frankfort.
Candidates Shannon Griffith and Eric Whisman did not respond to this week’s question.
